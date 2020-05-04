Stores limit purchases on meat products

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Coronavirus has impacted the meat supply across the county, forcing some national and local stores to limit the amount of meat products for purchase.

Karns is one of those stores that’s putting a limit on the number of meat products customers can purchase. Karns stores are limiting the amount of meat to 10 pounds per customer. Scott Karns, president of the store says it isn’t a strict limit, but will prevent customers from buying 20 or 30 pounds of meat.

“The main issue we’re seeing with the plant closings is not a meat shortage, there’s plenty of meat out on the farms,” said Scott Karns, president of Karns Quality Food. “This is a processing issue that we need to get the plants back up and running safely for the staff that’s in there so they can get the product out.”

Top meat suppliers had to close temporarily in recent weeks because workers contracted COVID-19. President Trump signed an executive order to compel meat plants to stay open during the crisis.

Karns says there is still meat for purchase and shelves aren’t empty, but every cut of meat might not be available. However, Karns isn’t the only store to limit meat purchases.

Last week, Giant implemented meat limits of two per day, per household.

Wegman’s has a limit of two on family pack 80% ground beef and family pack boneless skinless breast.

Costco is limiting beef, pork and poultry products to three per customer.

Weis Markets has no limits on meat purchases. The company says since their meat is cut in store and at its own meat plant, that gives the company more flexibility when beef is purchases to sell.

Scott Karns says customers should plan their meals weekly before going shopping.

“Trying to load up and overload on products is not a good position, it just makes this whole shortage get worse,” said Karns.

Karns says he expects shortages to continue for the next two to three weeks.