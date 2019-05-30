Storm causes damage in Halifax, Duncannon

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) - A storm caused damage in several areas across the mid-state but so far no one has been reported hurt.

Howling, jarring winds and noises sent the Atticks to their basement.

'We came outside, and Dave was like, 'wow, some of the fence is gone out here', and I'm like, 'oh my gosh - the pool,'" said Barbara Attick of Halifax.

Their pool was littered with chairs and tree branches. Their fence posts were scattered. Their picnic table was also moved.

There was a similar scene about 10 miles south in Duncannon. Barn roofs were torn and large trees were thrown about like toothpicks.

"Trees down, some of the pines are down, the white big pine was a beautiful tree, but it's down now," said Mike Daub of Duncannon.

Cleanup will take a while but the people who abc27 News spoke to are grateful no one was hurt.



