Storm downs trees, branches in Loysville

LOYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Some Perry County residents are cleaning up after a severe storm Thursday evening.

Multiple trees and branches fell in Loysville.

Skylar Ross was cleaning for more than three hours on Friday. A tree fell and damaged his car.

“It started howling and pounding hail off the roof,” Ross said. “I could hear the tree snapping and it only lasted four or five minutes and it was gone, and when I came outside there was just total destruction.”

There were more downed trees to clear at the Loysville Youth Detention Center.