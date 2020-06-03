Storm kills 2, rips roof off 7-story apartment building

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A brief but severe storm killed two people in southeastern Pennsylvania and ripped the roof off a seven-story apartment building, authorities said.

The chair of Montgomery County’s board of commissioners, Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, called the noontime Wednesday storm “very significant and serious.”

Two people died in separate areas of the county neighboring Philadelphia, she said. There were also a number of serious fires and the storm also tore the roof off the seven-story apartment building, leaving 150 units uninhabitable, she said.

Arkoosh said some areas may be without power for several days, and many nursing homes are on generator backup.

From noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday there were 1,537 calls to 911, she said, telling anyone who was unable to get through that it was a matter of volume.