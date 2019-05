HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Severe weather rocked the Midstate Sunday, taking down trees and shutting down local roadways.

Parts of the Pennsylvania Turnpike were in bad shape.

Branches and debris covered parts of the roadway in Denver, Lancaster County.

Vehicles got backed up.

Lightening and what appears to be a funnel cloud frightened some residents.

Trailers at the Amazon location in Carlisle flew right over.