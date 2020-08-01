Stouffer Family holds annual float event in memory of missing daughter Kortne

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — Kortne Stouffer vanished from her Palmyra apartment in 2012. She was out with friends the night before. When her family went to check on her, they found her cell phone plugged into the wall and other personal belongings were there.

It’s been eight years since she went missing, and her family now holds an annual float on the Swatara Creek. It starts in Palmyra and ends in Hershey. It’s something Kortne enjoyed doing, and they hope the event will continue to bring awareness to her case.

Kortne’s father, Scott, said “the support group that we have and our friends and family and it’s consistent and even more people are here who I don’t even know who have learned about Kortne’s story and want to be supportive and it’s overwhelming.”

Scott Stouffer says he keeps in touch with investigators about his daughters case. This is the eighth year of the Float for Kortne Stouffer event.