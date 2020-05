STRASBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Strasburg Lions Club made face masks to share with the community. If you or your family are in need of face masks they may be picked up in the vestibule at the Borough office, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. while supplies last.

These masks are assorted fabrics, machine washable, & have a metal band across the nose. Please be courteous; only take what you need.