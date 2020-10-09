Strasburg police looking for missing man

by: WHTM Staff

Amos Riehl, 47 (Photo: Strasburg Borough Police Department)

STRASBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Strasburg Borough Police Department is asking for public assistance in finding a man who was last seen at his home in Strasburg Thursday morning.

Police are searching for 47-year-old Amos Riehl, who was last seen around 11:10 a.m. He apparantly left by foot and it is unkown where he is heading.

He is described as a white male, 6′ tall, 250 pounds, with dark brown hair, brown/gray beard, and glasses. Riehl was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with a collar and black pants, police say. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 717-664-1180.

