Strong winds take down trees, tear off roof in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) - Strong winds ripped through Lebanon County Sunday, causing significant damage. Avon Heights was hit hard.

At around 5 p.m., a house at the intersection of Allegheny Avenue and Poplar Street had its roof completely blown off.

"I've never seen anything this bad in this neighborhood," said Chris Tulos, who lives in the neighborhood.

The storm came quickly.

"I cleaned everything up and went inside, and the next thing I know it got windy," said Mike Bootie, who also lives in Avon Heights.

"You heard the rain pounding on the windows and I looked out the window," said Tulos. "It was raining that hard. The wind was blowing that hard."

The wind took down trees and electrical poles.

"I looked back and saw the umbrella take off, the whole table take off," said Bootie.

"It actually stopped and then about a minute later or two minutes later...the second one I believe is what blew the roof off," said Bootie.

Neighbors tell us no one lived inside the home that had its roof blown off.

Several local roads and parts of 422 were shut down.

Debris was scattered across the roads.

Homes and cars got damaged.

"After everything cleared, we came outside and it was nothing but chaos," said Tulos. "There were trees down everywhere, the whole neighborhood."

We're told the National Weather Service will likely not conduct a survey to see if the storm was a tornado. A local emergency manager believes it was straight line winds.