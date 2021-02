MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown firefighters responded to a structure fire at an apartment building on the 1000 block of N. Spring Street in Lower Swatara township Wednesday Afternoon according to a Facebook Post by Middletown Volunteer Fire Department.

American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania is assisting residents impacted by the fire.

Our #DauphinCounty Disaster Action Team is currently enroute to the 1000 Block of North Spring Street, #Middletown to assist residents impacted by a multi-family fire. — American Red Cross Greater PA (@RedCrossGPA) February 3, 2021

