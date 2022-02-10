Student brings handgun into Dauphin County middle school, taken into custody

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Middletown Area Middle School student was taken into custody on Thursday, Feb. 10, after a group of students reported to the school counselor that the student brought a gun into school.

According to a statement released to Middletown School District parents and guardians in the afternoon, the school counselor took action, located the student and initiated a search. The counselor found the handgun and confiscated it without incident.

The middle school’s administration initially released a statement to parents notifying them of an incident that required local police.

“On Thursday morning, February 10, 2022, there was an incident at Middletown Area Middle School which required the Administration to notify the local police. The Lower Swatara Police Department is currently investigating the situation. There is no imminent threat, and all students and staff are safe.” Middletown Area Middle School

At the time of the incident, Lower Swatara Police officers were dispatched to the middle school where they partnered with school administration member to further investigate.

“In closing, we certainly understand that everyone has been enduring very stressful and difficult times. Our society has been dealing with the pandemic and now with a rash of violence that is starting to sweep through schools across the country. Unfortunately, this has become the state of our country,” said the Superintendent of Schools Dr. Chelton L. Hunter in the statement.

The student in custody “will not be returned to the Middletown Area School District,” according to the released statement.

