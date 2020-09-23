Student tests positive for Covid-19 at Northern York County School District high school

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern York County School District announced on Wednesday that a student at the high school has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a letter addressed to families, superintendent Steve Kirkpatrick said the student has been absent from the school since last week when they were sent home sick.

Kirkpatrick says that administrators have been in contact with the state Department of Health to coordinate actions inline with safety protocols and procedures.

He said the following steps have been taken:

The Pennsylvania Department of Health and their Epidemiology Team have assisted with the initial risk assessment and contact tracing;

Students and/or staff identified as having been in close contact have been notified by either the District or the DOH;

Appropriate quarantining/isolation measures have taken place for the student recovering from the illness and for those students determined to have been in close contact;

Thorough cleaning/disinfecting has taken place in all spaces visited by the student in addition to the heightened cleaning protocols in place for all school spaces;

District-wide communication to families has been sent through Blackboard Connect and posted to the district webpage as a District News item.

Kirkpatrick says the high school will remain open after initial contact tracing was conducted. He says the district is in close contact with the family.

