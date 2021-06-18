Students find their calling for archeology in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — They didn’t find the fort but students found their calling in Dauphin County. An archeological dig is wrapping up its first week at Fort Halifax Park.

They are searching for the fort, which dates back to the mid-1700s. It is among the last forts along the Susquehanna River that has not yet been located.

“I’m so excited about it, it’s no longer just a textbook,” Madelyn Bugdonovitch, Dickinson College junior said. “I’m actually here and I’m doing it experiencing it and finding things and I’m thriving on hands-on learning.”

The dig is a make or break lesson for anthropology students.

“It’s my favorite part of my job because this is where people get the big for archeology, students will know if they don’t ever want to do this again and a lot of them will find they really do want to do this again,” Dr. Jonathan Burns, Juniata College doctor of anthropology, said.

Teams dug up lead balls, spear points, Spanish currency and gun points. The dig continues through June 28th.