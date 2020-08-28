Students hold solidarity rally at Shippensburg University

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A group of Shippensburg University students are calling for racial justice, inclusivity, and a safer campus environment.

The group “Ask Communicate Teach Tolerance” also known as “Act” held a call to solidarity rally on campus Thursday evening.

They want to see change not just on campus but across the country.

“Tonight specifically is very important just because as we’ve seen around the world lately, there’s been a lot of violent riots and everything and we are just showing that we can get our message peacefully across as far as black lives matter,” said Ciaira Brown, Shippensburg Univ. Junior.

Last evening’s event was held just days after a racial slur was used against a student on campus.

