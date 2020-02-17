Study: Dog owners take more photos of their pet than spouse, family

If you find yourself posting more pictures of your dog than your spouse you are not alone.

The results of a study from Rover.com, a site that connects dog owners with dog sitters, exposes the results of our never-ending obsession with taking pictures of our pooch.

The study shows that 65% of dog owners admit to taking more photos of their dog than their significant other. The study also reveals that nearly half of people polled said they find it harder to leave their dog for a week than their human counterpart.

94% of dog owners consider their dogs to be a part of their family and 56% greet their dog as soon as they walk in the door usually before saying hello to the rest of the family.

The majority of dog people even said they would include their dog in family moments like marriage proposals, holiday cards, and vacations.

“Young Americans are less likely to be homeowners or parents than previous generations, but one category they lead in is pet ownership. They shower their dogs with attention and splurge on expensive gifts because their dog is their best friend, and they want to be their dog’s best friend too,” said Brandie Gonzales, pet lifestyle expert for Rover. “Dog people are deeply concerned about their dog’s feelings and well-being. And we’re seeing that reflected in everything from how people name their dog to what they feed them, and the type of pet care they prefer.”

The report includes responses from thousands of dog owners across the country as well as scientific research on pet parents’ relationships with their dogs. Overall, the data revealed that the human-dog relationship has evolved from one of ownership to one based on family.