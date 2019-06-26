Study: Millennials not as healthy as Gen X

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Netflix, Starbucks and avocados apparently keep the doctor away but not quite like the apple. A study from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association shows that millennials are less healthy than Generation X.

The study says a third of millennials have health conditions that reduce life quality and expectancy.

“Some of the anecdotal information we know about our peers — and we say, ‘yeah, well that makes sense,'” said Michael Tarkoff, a lead decision support analyst at Highmark.

With numbers in hand, Highmark extended another to figure out what’s going on through a panel discussion with millnennials.

“I think a lot of times, people don’t know what is a health concern, how they should handle it, where they should go or who they should talk to,” said David Misner, a study participant.

The study found that millennials have higher rates of major depression, hypertension and type-2 diabetes, issues that aren’t always obvious.

“You don’t want to waste money on something that might go away or that you’re not sure is a real issue,” Misner said.

Roughly 50 percent of millennials have primary care physicians, compared to 91 percent of Gen Xers.

“We think the reason for some of the higher rates are certainly contributed by millennials who don’t visit their PCP as much as Gen Xers. So, what does that mean? It means we have to meet them outside somewhere else,” Tarkoff said.

“We have the resources to have a healthy population. It’s just a matter of making sure people have access to it,” Misner said.