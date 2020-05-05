Sugar Run Road in Perry County, closed by collapsed pipe: detour in place

MILLERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Motorists in Perry County are advised Route 4006 or Sugar Run Road is closed between Route 17 and Route 4007 in Tuscarora Township due to a collapsed pipe and section of roadway.

The pipe is located midway between Route 1007 St. Samuels Road and Winding Hill Road.

This closure is expected to last until the end of July. A detour is in place using Creek Road and Route 17. The road is open to local traffic on either side of the closure.

PennDOT currently is working on a plan to replace the pipe and repair the road.