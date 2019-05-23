Local

Sunday is fish-for-free day in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - The Memorial Day weekend will be a good time to get out for a bit of fishing, and you won't need a license.

Sunday is one of Pennsylvania's designated fish-for-free days.

Anyone can legally fish a stream, river or lake with no license required. Trout and salmon permits and Lake Erie Permits also are not required.

A second fish-for-free day this year will be on July 4.

If you don't have a rod and reel, people can borrow equipment from fishing tackle loaner sites across the state. It's just like borrowing a library book.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has locations on its website.

 

