‘Sunday Scaries’ is real, how to battle the pre-workweek blues

If you feel blue Sunday night when you think about going back to work on Monday, you are not alone. It’s called the “Sunday Scaries,” it’s a real phenomenon, and it could be a sign of a much bigger problem.

According to thesleepjudge.com more than 3 in 4 Americans report feeling “really bad” anxiety on Sunday night, often triggered by a flood of hormones associated with work-related stress and dread.

For a more in-depth look at the reality of Sunday scaries, The Sleep Judge surveyed over 1,000 people about the apprehension they feel as the weekend comes to a close.

The Sleep Judge’s survey shows, 81% of people said they experience an elevated sense of anxiety on Sunday in anticipation of the week ahead. While some people feel that dread first thing Sunday morning or Sunday afternoon, 57% of people reported feeling especially stressed out Sunday evening instead.

In fact, it says Monday is the most dreaded day of the week, and nearly two-thirds reported having a restless night’s sleep because of job-related anxiety.

This is not just people that hate their jobs, even people who say they love their work reported some anxiety.

So what can you do to break the Sunday scaries?

Exercising won’t just help you burn calories, it can also have a positive impact on your mental health. An increase of “feel-good” endorphins can improve your mood in the same way that it benefits your physical health. Also watching TV or movies, spending time with friends and family, and participating in outdoor activities or doing chores also ranked as popular solutions for managing the Sunday scaries.

Also, they recommend avoiding alcohol. Some people turn to alcohol, even binging, to cope with the Sunday night blues. Studies show that’s a poor choice. Alcohol rattles your normal sleep patterns, trapping you in lighter stages of sleep and dramatically reducing the quality of your rest at night.

For more information on the Sunday scaries visit thesleepjudge.com.