HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Many people who are planning to spend their time outside were at the farm show complex over the weekend.

Sunday, Feb 27 was the final day for Pennsylvania RV Super Show at the Harrisburg Farm Show Complex.

Experts were on hand to tell visitors everything they need to know about RVs. From driving, towing, parking and hitching to some of the newest RVS on the market.

“We have everything from pop-up campers to half-million-dollar model homes and can conversions. That is what is great about an event. You can come for a couple of days. This event is too big for one day. You need two days to take is this entire event,” Roby Lynch of Superman Productions said.

Organizers say that next year’s event may be even bigger depending on where things stand with the pandemic and they may add another day.