Suspect identified in Sheetz accident that pinned man against gas pump

STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The man responsible for a ‘hit and run‘ at a Sheetz gas station Thursday has been caught and identified by State police.

According to a criminal complaint, Michael Carter was driving a Dodge Ram with a suspended driver’s license when he drove through a gas pump, striking the side of another vehicle and pinning a bystander pumping gas.

Steven Walde was pinned against the gas pump and his Ford Escape while Guadalupe Walde was trapped in the passenger of the vehicle.

Carter then fled the scene, hiding in the woods near the crash site telling police he could see marked police units driving past him, which he believed to be looking for him.

Carter also told police the Ram he crashed was not his, and instead belonged to a friend.

Guadalupe and Steven Walde were transported to area Hospital for injuries.

Steven Walde suffered serious injury including one of his feet which had been nearly amputated during the crash.