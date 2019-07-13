Suspect sought after domestic dispute ends in stabbing

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York say an argument inside a city home escalated to a stabbing early Saturday morning.

Officers responded just before 3 a.m. to the 500 block of West Market Street for a report of a domestic incident. That’s where 19-year-old Mike Gardner told police he was cut on his hand, arm and calf by his girlfriend. He also had scratches and bite marks.

According to police, during an argument Gardner’s girlfriend Le’Voyzanae Graham, 19, used a knife to cause the injuries.

Gardner reportedly fled the home in a friend’s car. He was later transported to the hospital where he is now in stable condition.

Police are now searching for Graham. She faces charges of aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person. Anyone with information is asked to call the York City Police Dept. at 717-849-2204.