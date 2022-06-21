LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police responded to an inactive burglary on June 19 at approximately 9:23 p.m. at 33 Sunrise Court in Swatara Township.

Two suspects are being investigated who had access to the residence and the key to a safe. Somewhere between $2,000 and $3,000 in cash was stolen from the safe.

No force was required to access the safe. The exact amount of money and bill sizes is unknown at this time.

The victim, a 79-year-old female, was in the hospital while the burglary took place. Police spoke with two involved parties representing the complainant.

State Police are investigating the incident further.