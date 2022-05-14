SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two suspects involved in an assault on Wednesday, May 11 have been identified, arrested, and charged.

According to police, 18-year-old Payton Forgey of Buffalo, New York, and a 17-year-old juvenile also from New York were involved in the assault.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Both individuals were involved in an incident involving an assault of a man. The investigation into the incident found that the victim was assaulted by two men as he tried to enter his vehicle.

Forgey was charged with Robbery of a motor vehicle, robbery, aggravated assault, and receiving stolen property. He was denied bail and was committed to the dauphin county jail.

The 17-year-old juvenile was charged with robbery of a motor vehicle, robbery, aggravated assault, and receiving stolen property. His case will proceed through the juvenile court system.