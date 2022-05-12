SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Swatara Township are asking the public for information regarding an assault that happened on Wednesday, May 11.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Bass Pro Drive at 9:30 p.m. for a report of a man who was laying on the ground and was injured. The investigation into this incident found that the victim was assaulted by two men as he tried to enter his vehicle.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The victim suffered injuries that required him to be transported to a hospital for treatment. Detectives involved with the investigation located video of the assault and the two men fleeing on foot. Additional video was located in the area which resulted in two persons of interest.

Police are looking for a white man and a Black man. If you observe them in the area, you are asked to contact 911 immediately.

Tips can also be provided over the phone at 717-564-2550, through CrimeWatch at SwataraPolice.org, or to Detective Corkle at PCorkle@SwataraPolice.org