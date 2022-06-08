MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township are investigating a theft that occurred at the Wegmans on Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County.

According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, two suspects entered the store on May 31 and stole a wallet from a victim’s purse. The victim later received a notification from her bank saying that her credit card was used at Walmart, also located on Carlisle Pike.

The suspects used the self-checkout and completed two transactions with the stolen credit cards, totaling over $3,000. The suspects bought water bottles, shorts, and 16 Vanilla Mastercards valued at $200 each.

According to Crime Stoppers, the same suspects committed a similar theft in Centre County on May 29.

Below is a screen capture from surveillance footage of the suspects’ vehicle.

Courtesy of Pa. Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information should contact Officer Cameron Earnest, Silver Spring Township Police Department, at (717) 697-0607 extension 2019 or cearnest@sstwp.org or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477)