Suspects wanted in Chambersburg armed robbery

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg Police are looking for two suspects after a reported armed robbery at the Econo Lodge on Wayne Avenue.

Police were called around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, where the victims were sitting in their vehicle in the parking lot, parked right outside the front entrance. They say the suspects, one in a dark gray hoodie and the other in a black hoodie, approached them on each side of the vehicle.

They then say the suspects pulled out guns and demanded the victims’ property.

Both suspects had masks covering up their faces, up to their eyes, and were wearing their hoods over their heads.

Neither of the victims was hurt from the incident, but their cell phones and wallets were taken and the suspects ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chambersburg Police.