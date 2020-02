WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – Police and firefighters are on the scene of a potential hazardous materials incident in the 300 block of Ringgold Street.

A resident reported becoming ill after opening a letter received at the home, police said.

A hazardous materials team is on the scene. People are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information should call Waynesboro police at 717-762-2131.