Susquehanna Service Dogs breaks ground on new training center in Dauphin County

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Service Dogs is getting a new training center in Dauphin County.

The group held a groundbreaking on Thursday at its location on Gravel Hill Road in Grantville. Susquehanna Service Dogs is world-renowned for providing dogs trained to help those with mobility and psychiatric issues, autism, hearing loss, and more.

The training center will provide more kennel runs, two state-of-the-art training rooms, and separate rooms for puppy raisers. “This used to be a horse farm where our facility is now, so we converted it to be used for service dog training, but now the facility will be made specifically to train the dogs and help them assist individuals,” Executive Director, Deb Tack said.

The new training facility is set to open next spring and some of the newest dogs to use the facility just arrived. Susquehanna service dog Hamilton recently gave birth to 10 puppies, five males, and five females. The group is already looking for puppy raisers for the little cuties.