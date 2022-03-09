HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township School Board members voted 5-4 in February to not move forward with the rebranding committee’s recommendation to go with the lions as its new mascot.

The action follows the previous board majority’s decision last April to retire the Indians mascot and logo. District superintendent Dr. Tamara Willis says board members will try to meet with the committee before making a decision on what’s next. “Hopefully from the conversations, we will walk away with some direction on whether or not we will look at reinstating the Indians,” Willis said. “Or begin a new process or revisit the lions recommendation.”

Dr. Willis says the mascot issue has generated a lot of conversation among students, especially at the high school level. “They get a chance to talk about it,” Willis said. “This experience allows them to understand opinions on both sides of the issue and also feel comfortable expressing their own feelings.”