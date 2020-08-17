Susquehanna Township High School football players exposed to Covid-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Susquehanna Township School District says that students on the high school football team were exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

The school district says several athletes have attended community events in addition to conditioning and practices although there have not been any reports of students displaying Covid-19 symptoms to date.

Out of caution, the school district says it will suspend all football-related activities until Monday, August 24, 2020. Parents are asked to monitor their children for symptoms during this suspension, and to follow up with a health care provider if symptoms do develop.

