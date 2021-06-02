Susquehanna Township Police Department searching for two missing persons

SUSQUEHANNA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Susquehanna Township Police Department is attempting to locate Josefina Garcia and Ciara Scott who were both reported missing and were last scene on June 1.

Garcia was last seen wearing jeans and a white t-shirt and Scott was last seen wearing jeans and a white jacket.

Anyone with information as to their whereabouts of either missing juvenile is asked to contact the Susquehanna Township Police Department at 717-652-8265 or by calling Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900.

This is a developing story.