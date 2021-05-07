Susquehanna Township Police investigating string of recent car thefts

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Susquehanna Township Police Department is looking into several thefts that have occurred involving unlocked vehicles since the beginning of April.

Now they are asking for the public’s help to put a stop to the thieves.

If you recognize the males in these photos, Susquehanna Township Police urge you to contact Detective Kevin M. Scott by calling him at 717-909-9238.

Police are also asking that if you see a suspicious person or vehicle to please report it to Dauphin County Control at 717-558-6900 or 911 if it’s an emergency.