Susquehanna Township Police issue missing persons alert for teenager

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Susquehanna Township Police have issued a missing person report after teenager La’Nyzhia “Lala” Stringer was reported missing on Friday, just after 8 a.m. from the 3200 block of Vesta Lane.

Stringer is around 14 years old and is described to have either blue or black hair, 5’4, approximately 120 lbs, and was last seen wearing a pink jacket, black jeans, and white sneakers.

She is believed to be endangered due to an altered mental state and may also be in either the Harrisburg or Middletown Areas.

Anyone with any information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900.