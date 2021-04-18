Susquehanna Township Police searching for missing juvenile

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township Police are searching for a missing juvenile.

Alexis Borrero is 5’7′ with a thin build and is light-skinned. She was last seen on Saturday in Susquehanna Township. She usually wears “Croc” type shoes, ripped blue jeans, and/or Adidas sweat pants. It is unclear what she is usually wearing.

Borrero left notes at her residence with her intentions of running away, police say. She could be in the company of a male friend known only as “Dom.”

If you have any information on Borrero’s whereabouts, contact Susquehanna Township Police at 717-652-8265 or Dauphin County Emergency Management Agency at 717-558-6900.