Susquehanna Township women arrested for terroristic threats

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Late Saturday morning an armed woman was robbing a home and threatening suicide with a firearm on the 3600 block of North 6th St., according to police officials.

Susquehanna Township Police Units surrounded the home and established communication with Jessica Martir-Morales.

After approximately an hour of negotiations Martir-Morales surrendered without incident and was taken for mental evaluation.

Charges will be filed for burglary, attempted arson and terroristic threats.

The Susquehanna Township Police Department were assisted by the Swatara and Lower Paxton Township Police Departments, as well as members of the Dauphin County Crisis Response Team.