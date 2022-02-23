HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Susquehanna Township School District Board of Directors has declined to support a motion to change its imagery from the Indians. This comes after the Mascot & Rebranding Committee recommended the change and suggested the district adopt the Susquehanna Lions (Pride).

The motion failed with a 4-5 vote following a presentation at the meeting.

“We have remained committed to a comprehensive and transparent process to consider the perspectives of all stakeholders. A decision of this magnitude required patience and careful planning and I am proud of this Committee’s hard work” said Dr. Tamara Willis.

The district will remain the Susquehanna Township Indians.

