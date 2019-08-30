Susquenita teacher charged with attempted sexual assault

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – A teacher at Susquenita High School is charged with the attempted sexual assault of a female student, police said.

David J. Lara, 34, of Mifflintown, was charged Friday with attempted institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors, attempted corruption of minors, unlawful contact with minors, and attempted unlawful contact with minors.

Lara, a math teacher at the school, was coordinating an after-school study group at the school in May.

State police say Lara asked a tenth-grade student to attend the study group, which was held in his classroom. They say during the study session, he made suggestions to the girl that oral sex with him could help her with her grades and math assignments.

Lara also made flirtatious comments and alluded to sexual behavior, police said.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 12.

School administrators said Lara has been suspended.

“We are deeply troubled by the alleged circumstances and the resultant filed charges surrounding this matter,” Susquenita superintendent Kent Smith said in a statement. “As superintendent, I can confirm that all of the procedural guidelines and protocols have been strictly followed regarding this matter.”

“The Susquenita School District has cooperated fully with the Pennsylvania State Police, who are the investigating agency for this matter,” Smith said. “Because of the legal and personnel implications specific to this issue, the district will have no further comment at this time.”