Swatara Township Police charge 16-year-old as an adult for alleged murder after last week’s shooting

SWATARA, Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager from Steelton has been charged as an adult for an alleged murder and other charges relating to a shooting death that occurred on Oct. 7.

Police on Wednesday announced that 16-year-old Steven Roman of Steelton was arrested and charged for the death of Keshawn Maurice Carter. The shooting happened on Oct. 7 just before 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Maurice Carter dead in the parking lot.

Swatara Police received a number of tips that helped lead to the arrest of Roman however, the investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550 or by submitting information online at swatarapolice.org.