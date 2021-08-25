Swatara Police continue to combat illegal dirt bikes and ATVs

SWATARA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Swatara Township say illegal dirt bike and ATV usage is down but they are still getting complaints.

Officials say they continue to see them on township streets and along the greenbelt in the township and in neighboring Paxtang where they also provide service. Police are using their own ATV, motorcycle, and foot patrols to help address the problem.

“Our concern for the greenbelt is that it is used heavily by pedestrians for exercise for both on foot and by bicycles and when you have motorized vehicles on there while people are running or jogging it creates an extreme risk to them,” Lieutenant Dennis Krahling said.

Swatara Police are also teaming up with law enforcement agencies to form a drone detail to help track down people who flee an attempted traffic stop.