Swatara Police create ‘Kids Coloring Challenge’

Are your kids bored? Are they running out of things to do?

The Swatara Township Police Department is presenting a Kids Coloring Challenge to keep kids busy while they’re home from school.

The coloring challenge is open to children up to the age of 17. Children can choose to draw, color, paint or create a picture using any material they prefer. Children can participate in as many of the challenges as they would like to.

Police say they will be adding a new challenge every few days for the kids to create new pictures. Challenge 1 is to draw a picture that represents something that you do to help prevent the spread of germs.

Parents or guardians can submit the pictures to the police department via email at bpokrop@swatarpolice.org. They ask that in the email you include the child’s full name, age, and topic that the picture is pertaining to along with their parent or guardian’s name and contact number.

However, they ask that you don’t include the information on the child’s artwork since they will be posting some of the pictures on the Swatara Township Police Department Facebook Page.

Swatara police say once the children are back in school they will take a vote on all of the submitted pictures and choose a winner for each age group and topic. Each winner will receive a goody bag from the police department.

There is no cost to participate and this challenge is open to residents and non-residents of Swatara Township.

Rules: