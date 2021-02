SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A child in Swatara Township was accidentally shot Sunday afternoon, according to Swatara Township Police.

The 12-year-old suffered a gunshot injury to the head and was transported from the 2900 block of Sycamore St. to Penn State M.S. Hershey Medical Center for treatment.

Everyone involved in this incident has been identified and are cooperating with Swatara Police’s investigation.