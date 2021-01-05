Swatara Township Coffee with a Cop is returning in February

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Have ‘Coffee With A Cop’ this February with the Swatara Township Police Department. The event will be held on February 11 at 9:00 a.m. at the Promenade Restaurant, located at 5290 Derry Street within Swatara Township.

The event provides an opportunity for dialog between local authorities and Paxtang Borough residents who wish to learn more about what is occurring in and around their neighborhoods.

The Director of Public Safety, Darrell Reider, will be talking about crime statistics, enforcement details, upcoming events and will be providing an opportunity for community members to ask questions about any concerns they may have.