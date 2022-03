SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire on the 6200 block of Somerset Street in Swatara Township has destroyed a home and displaced the building’s residents.

The fire began around 8 a.m. on Monday. Firefighters say it started on the second floor, but they haven’t said yet what caused the fire.

Although the home was damaged, no one was injured in the fire.