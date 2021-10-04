Swatara Township Officer and bystander use quick thinking to save four people from car fire

SWATARA, Pa. (WHTM) — A Swatara Township Police Officer and a civilian took quick action over the weekend that may have saved several lives.

Two cars collided on Saturday afternoon, and moments later, both caught on fire. Greg Radosevic was at the scene when it happened. He and the officer pulled three people out of the northbound car. They had trouble with the driver in the southbound car because he had a leg injury. But they were able to get him out before the car was fully engulfed.

“It is what every man has to do to take care of our fellow man. It was not hard. That is what you are supposed to do take care of the people in need. I am sure they would have done the same thing for me,” Radosevic said.

All four people involved in the accident are expected to make a full recovery.