Swatara Township officials invite people to cool down in the creek responsibly

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The hot, muggy weather continues in the Midstate, and a lot of people are cooling off any way they can. That includes Swatara Creek, so township officials encourage people who are tubing, canoeing, or swimming to enjoy themselves safely.

Board of Commissioners President Tom Connolly wants to remind adults to supervise children and to remember that alcohol is banned in the parks the creek runs through, so if you have been drinking you should not be in the water.

“Keep an eye on the weather because it is a creek and it rises rapidly because of runoff. Right now it is two feet so it is ideal but it is not uncommon after a storm for the creek to rise which would increase the flow and the danger,” Connolly said.

No water activities are allowed along the creek in Swatara Township between dusk and dawn and when the parks are closed.