Swatara Township officials monitoring flood-prone areas in the township

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township officials are monitoring flood-prone areas in the township during the heavy rain we are seeing on Thursday.

The Swatara Creek runs through McNaughton and Schiavioni Parks, both of which will be closed by 5 PM Thursday evening in preparation for potential flooding from the creek.

Township officials are not currently concerned about flooding in residential areas of the township, but they say they will continue to monitor potential risk areas as the storm continues.