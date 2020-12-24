SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township officials are monitoring flood-prone areas in the township during the heavy rain we are seeing on Thursday.
The Swatara Creek runs through McNaughton and Schiavioni Parks, both of which will be closed by 5 PM Thursday evening in preparation for potential flooding from the creek.
Township officials are not currently concerned about flooding in residential areas of the township, but they say they will continue to monitor potential risk areas as the storm continues.
TOP STORIES
- Swatara Township officials monitoring flood-prone areas in the township
- Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 9,230 new cases, 590,386 total as of Dec. 24, 2020
- FEMA sets Dec. 25 deadline to apply for Lost Wages Assistance for anyone unemployed due to COVID-19
- Fauci Day: 2020’s surprise celebrity honored on his 80th birthday
- Newsfeed Now: Christmas Eve Edition