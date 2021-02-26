Swatara Township Police add 3-month-old puppy to therapy K9 program

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police assigned their latest member, a 3-month-old rescue dog, to work with School Resource Officer Ben Stewart to be utilized as a therapy dog at the Steelton-Highspire School District, according to the department.

Tattoo, the Lab and Pitbull mix, will assist students, staff, community members, and other first responders once his training is complete.

He’ll assist with public events, community outreach, traumatic incidents, grief loss, victim forensic interviews, criminal interviews, crisis intervention, medical facility visits, and partnerships that address the effects of trauma and mental health on crime.

Tattoo was named in remembrance of Christine Stoltz, a police receptionist of 25 years who recently died from cancer.