Swatara Township Police announces latest effort to combat illegal dirt bikers

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, Swatara Township Police Department announced their latest effort against illegal dirt bikes.

They’ve added an electric motorcycle to the fleet, which also includes an ATV that can be used to catch offenders.

People are illegally riding dirt bikes and ATVs on the Greenbelt and other streets.

“It is definitely a deterrent tool and will be able to get into places where a standard patrol car would not be able to. A bike like this is very lightweight. You can go up and down steps, you can go through grass, you can go through fields, you can go a lot of places that a patrol car could not,” Swatara Township Officer Justin Anderson said.

Over the past few weeks, the department has also been releasing photos of offenders, in hopes of being able to charge them.