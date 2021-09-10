Swatara Township Police investigating assault case involving knife

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police are investigating a case of aggravated assault that took place just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

Police say they were called to South 28th Street for an assault report involving a knife. When they arrived, officers discovered two people with wounds.

One had a life-threatening wound that required life-saving measures from police and EMS.

Police say one is in custody as a result and the other went to the hospital and has since been released.

All charges are pending completion of medical care and the case is still under investigation. There is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to abc27 on-air and online for the latest.